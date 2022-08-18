Linn-Mar will play home opener at Prairie because of a delay installing the new turf

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar Lions are ready to hit the football field this fall, but the big question is where will they play their home games?

They are having problems with the installation of the new artificial turf at Linn-Mar Stadium.

The Lions are practicing at Oak Ridge Middle School. Linn-Mar was supposed to host Pleasant Valley in their home opener September 9th, but that game will now be played at Prairie’s John Wall Field.

“My understanding is the company had some delays in production, and that threw their schedule off this summer. We are anticipating them starting that at the end of this month, and we will be on it before homecoming.” Said Linn-Mar coach Tim Lovell.

Linn-Mar is coming off a 7-3 season and they will open the year on the road at Muscatine August, 26th.

