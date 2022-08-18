Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Linn-Mar will play home opener at Prairie because of a delay installing the new turf

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar Lions are ready to hit the football field this fall, but the big question is where will they play their home games?

They are having problems with the installation of the new artificial turf at Linn-Mar Stadium. 

The Lions are practicing at Oak Ridge Middle School.  Linn-Mar was supposed to host Pleasant Valley in their home opener September 9th, but that game will now be played at Prairie’s John Wall Field.

“My understanding is the company had some delays in production, and that threw their schedule off this summer. We are anticipating them starting that at the end of this month, and we will be on it before homecoming.” Said Linn-Mar coach Tim Lovell.

Linn-Mar is coming off a 7-3 season and they will open the year on the road at Muscatine August, 26th.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
8-year-old hospitalized after being bitten by dogs in Springville
Transamerica sign
Transamerica and parent company cut 59 jobs from Cedar Rapids facility
IHSAA Baseball
Iowa High School Athletic Association permits athletes to earn compensation from use of Name, Image and Likeness

Latest News

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris returns home to celebrate winning the college world series
Luka Garza’s inaugural skills camp makes a stop in Cedar Rapids
Luka Garza’s inaugural skills camp makes a stop in Cedar Rapids
For the first time since 1975, Southeast Little League in Davenport will play in the Little...
SE Davenport Little League and Davenport businesses prepare for Little League World Series
At Xavier, they don't rebuild, they just reload. It's tradition and pride that drives this...
Xavier triple OT loss in title game fuels Saints to get back to the Dome