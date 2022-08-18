Iowa’s unemployment rate drops to 2.5% in July

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has fallen from 2.6% in June and 4.4% a year ago to 2.5% in July. The United States unemployment rate also decreased, down to 3.5%.

According to Iowa Workforce Development,1,400 Iowans rejoined the labor force, keeping the state’s labor force participation rate at 67.8% in July. Iowa added a total of 3,800 jobs.

“July’s good news shows that, despite current national economic challenges, Iowa’s economy continues its positive direction,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “We are helping workers find new career pathways, and we remain laser-focused on reemployment so we can help every Iowan find the right job and every employer find a qualified workforce.”

Iowa unemployment rates (KCRG)

Nonfarm employment jobs saw an increase from 1,571,400 jobs a month ago to 1,575,200 in July. Private services, education, and government jobs also improvement. This monthly gain was the fourth consecutive increase and was largely due to service industries bolstering payrolls, particularly within professional and business services and health care.

