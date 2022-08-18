Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa State Fair crowns ‘Best New Food’

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The votes are in and the Iowa State Fair has crowned this year’s best new food. This year’s top three choices were the “OMG Chicken Sandwich”, the “Pork Picnic in a Cup,” and “The Finisher.”

On Wednesday, fair officials announced, “The Finisher” as this year’s winner.

It’s an extra-large russet potato layered with chopped brisket, smoked pulled pork, and bacon brisket mac and cheese. It’s topped with Barbeque sour cream.

You can try “the Finisher” and all the other new foods at the State Fair through the rest of this week.

The fair runs now through Sunday in Des Moines.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Urbandale is warning other parents to be careful, after her son fractured his back...
12-year-old fractures back on Urbandale park slide
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Former Galesburg City Councilmember, Lindsay Hillery, was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in...
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
8-year-old hospitalized after being bitten by dogs in Springville
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park

Latest News

Over the Counter hearing aids
Hiawatha doctor says over-the-counter hearing aids not right solution
The Local BCTGM union announced they would be meeting with Ingredion to negotiate a new...
One of the things they say helps them get through each day is the amount of support people are showing them. People driving by continuelly honking their horns in support. Businesses, like Lucitas across the street making sure they have food and a gofundme page set up to help families on the line. Live in Cedar Rapids Brian Tabick KCRG tv 9 news.
Transamerica sign
Transamerica and parent company cut 59 jobs from Cedar Rapids facility
Local expert discusses importance of mental health during the school year
Local expert discusses importance of mental health during the school year