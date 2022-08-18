Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Hiawatha doctor says over-the-counter hearing aids not right solution

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - A local expert says the FDA decision to clear the way for over-the-counter hearing aids will lower the cost for many people, but also that this solution is not the best way to make hearing aids more affordable.

Dr. Beki Kellogg with Hope Hearing and Tinnitus Center said, “I would love to see it where it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, we will cover, you know, half or 75% of hearing devices’ as opposed to, ‘We’ll kind of mass produce under-quality devices to patients.’”

The FDA established a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids, which allows people to buy hearing aids without a medical exam, a prescription, or an audiologist. A release from the agency said the more affordable devices could be in stores as soon as mid-October.

However, Dr. Kellogg said the cheaper devices are more generic and might not take care of a person’s unique needs.

“You know, the devices would be similar to probably just turning up the volume on the TV,” said Kellogg.

She also worried that an over-the-counter device could deter people from getting more specialized help.

“The biggest thing that kind of hurts my heart, though, is I wouldn’t want the stigma of one bad experience of an over-the-counter taint someone forever for hearing devices or helping treat their hearing loss,” said Kellogg.

She added, “I think they’re working to try and create a benefit for patients and their hearing. It’s just not at a point that it’s beneficial.”

Information from the FDA about the decision, including changes in response to public comments, can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Urbandale is warning other parents to be careful, after her son fractured his back...
12-year-old fractures back on Urbandale park slide
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Former Galesburg City Councilmember, Lindsay Hillery, was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in...
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
8-year-old hospitalized after being bitten by dogs in Springville
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park

Latest News

The Local BCTGM union announced they would be meeting with Ingredion to negotiate a new...
One of the things they say helps them get through each day is the amount of support people are showing them. People driving by continuelly honking their horns in support. Businesses, like Lucitas across the street making sure they have food and a gofundme page set up to help families on the line. Live in Cedar Rapids Brian Tabick KCRG tv 9 news.
Transamerica sign
Transamerica and parent company cut 59 jobs from Cedar Rapids facility
Local expert discusses importance of mental health during the school year
Local expert discusses importance of mental health during the school year
Arson fire in Conrad
Grundy County man facing arson charges