Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Geomagnetic storm: Northern lights to be visible as far south as Oregon, Pennsylvania

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the aurora borealis might be visible across the northern U.S. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans may get a glimpse of an amazing nature show this week without leaving the U.S.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says several eruptions from the sun over the weekend are headed towards Earth. Those eruptions could cause intense geomagnetic storms as soon as Thursday.

NOAA has issued a geomagnetic storm watch until Friday and reports those storms could shift the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, further south.

That means if weather permits, people as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon may be able to see the light show.

The agency notes that the geomagnetic storms could also disrupt the electric power grid and select radio and satellite operations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Urbandale is warning other parents to be careful, after her son fractured his back...
12-year-old fractures back on Urbandale park slide
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Former Galesburg City Councilmember, Lindsay Hillery, was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in...
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
8-year-old hospitalized after being bitten by dogs in Springville
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park

Latest News

The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.
9/11 Tribute Museum, known for ground zero tours, closing
Transamerica sign
Transamerica and parent company cut 59 jobs from Cedar Rapids facility
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani says he met his obligation with Georgia grand jury
FILE - Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels speaks to reporters during baseball spring...
Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club