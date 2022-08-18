Show You Care
Calvin Harris returns home to celebrate winning the college world series

By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - “(I’m) not big on being the center of attention, but it’s really neat for me and I can’t thank everybody enough.”

Calvin Harris has never loved the attention, but his mentors and peers say it’s impossible for him not to be.

“It’s easy to root for Calvin because he’s a very high character person,” said his high school baseball coach Casey Bryant. “People just kind of flock to support him.”

Harris won an NCAA Championship on the diamond with Ole Miss this spring.

“He never wanted to be the center of attention he just kept his head low and worked hard,” said high school classmate Tim Althaus. “It’s pretty surreal I mean I’m so happy for him it’s I have no words really.”

Ole Miss and Western Dubuque gear were both on display on Wednesday night at the Darkbird Taphouse.

“I see a lot of people out here that have followed along and become Ole Miss fans,” Calvin said. “It’s really neat. You go down there, it’s 10 hours away from home, so it’s really cool just to see (Ole Miss and Western Dubuque) blend together and gel together like they do.”

