Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said in two security reports.

The company said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.

It also affects some iPod models.

Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access to the device” so that they can “execute any code as if they are you, the user,” said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.

Those who should be particularly attentive to updating their software are “people who are in the public eye” such as activists or journalists who might be the targets of sophisticated nation-state spying, Tobac said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
8-year-old hospitalized after being bitten by dogs in Springville
Transamerica sign
Transamerica and parent company cut 59 jobs from Cedar Rapids facility
IHSAA Baseball
Iowa High School Athletic Association permits athletes to earn compensation from use of Name, Image and Likeness

Latest News

Andrew Karver
Allamakee County man accused of killing 83-year-old man
Woman killed by her own dogs
Clay County Woman killed by her own dogs
Two arrested in Palo death
Trial date set for two accused of killing Palo woman
More women in Iowa are seeking self defense classes at local gyms
More women in Iowa seek self defense classes at local gyms
More women in Iowa are seeking self defense classes at local gyms
More women in Iowa are seeking self defense classes at local gyms