Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Xavier triple OT loss in title game fuels Saints to get back to the Dome

At Xavier, they don't rebuild, they just reload. It's tradition and pride that drives this football program year after year.
By Scott Saville
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last year’s triple overtime loss to Lewis Central in the 4a State title game has only added more fuel to Xavier’s fire.

“That really did give us fuel and fire to kind of improve,” Offensive Lineman Nate Royer said. “It was kind of tough to lose that way in three over times in the Dome.”

“It definitely hurt, and it definitely fueled this team,” QB and WR Adan McDernott said. “We have been talking about it all off-season and people been watching the game over and over. Everyone’s been getting in the weight room, and we’re looking to win the state championship this year.”

The Saints will open the season at Western Dubuque on Friday, Aug. 26.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Urbandale is warning other parents to be careful, after her son fractured his back...
12-year-old fractures back on Urbandale park slide
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Former Galesburg City Councilmember, Lindsay Hillery, was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in...
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
Family of Omaha man allegedly connected to double homicide speaks out about mental health
I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound Ramp opening Friday
New I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound ramp to open Friday

Latest News

At Xavier, they don't rebuild, they just reload. It's tradition and pride that drives this...
Tradition, pride continues to drive Xavier football program
They have had a lot of good Club Soccer teams in Cedar Rapids over the years but none have done...
Iowa soccer team makes history
They have had a lot of good Club Soccer teams in Cedar Rapids over the years but none have done...
Iowa soccer team makes history
Iowa State Football
The competition level is higher than ever in the battle to replace Breece Hall at Iowa State