Xavier triple OT loss in title game fuels Saints to get back to the Dome

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last year’s triple overtime loss to Lewis Central in the 4a State title game has only added more fuel to Xavier’s fire.

“That really did give us fuel and fire to kind of improve,” Offensive Lineman Nate Royer said. “It was kind of tough to lose that way in three over times in the Dome.”

“It definitely hurt, and it definitely fueled this team,” QB and WR Adan McDernott said. “We have been talking about it all off-season and people been watching the game over and over. Everyone’s been getting in the weight room, and we’re looking to win the state championship this year.”

The Saints will open the season at Western Dubuque on Friday, Aug. 26.

