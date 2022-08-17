Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.(HNN File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) – A toddler was killed after being hit by an Amazon van, according to police.

The Irvine Police Department said preliminary investigations show a 23-month-old girl was hit in a parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Police said the Amazon van was being driven by a third-party contractor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Urbandale is warning other parents to be careful, after her son fractured his back...
12-year-old fractures back on Urbandale park slide
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Former Galesburg City Councilmember, Lindsay Hillery, was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in...
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
Family of Omaha man allegedly connected to double homicide speaks out about mental health
I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound Ramp opening Friday
New I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound ramp to open Friday

Latest News

19 News
EMS: Male fatally electrocuted, found in wires 30 feet in air at Cleveland substation
The conviction carries a mandatory life in prison sentence without parole.
Man convicted in death of 80-year-old Dubuque woman
FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language...
Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search