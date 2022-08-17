Show You Care
Senate candidate Franken agrees to debates with Sen. Grassley

Iowa U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken and incumbent Republican Senator Chuck Grassley have agreed to a series of debates before November's election.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken and incumbent Republican Senator Chuck Grassley have agreed to a series of debates before November's election.

Retired Admiral Mike Franken accepted two invitations from Grassley on Tuesday.

The debates are set to take place on October 4 and October 6, and both will be broadcast statewide.

Franken won the June primary, defeating former Representative Abby Finkenauer.

Grassley is running for his 8th term.

