Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Ottumwa man accused of shooting sleeping wife with a crossbow

George Dennison
George Dennison(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday, at 1:13 am, the Ottumwa Police Department responded to the 300 block of Evergreen on a report that a female was shot with a crossbow.

Investigators say the victim was shot with the crossbow while sleeping on a couch inside the residence. She reportedly sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

At approximately 10:00 am, Ottumwa Police arrested 68-year-old George Edward Dennison near the wooded area around Evergreen and Mable.

He was charged with Attempt to Commit Murder and Dometic Abuse Assault.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Urbandale is warning other parents to be careful, after her son fractured his back...
12-year-old fractures back on Urbandale park slide
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Former Galesburg City Councilmember, Lindsay Hillery, was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in...
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
8-year-old hospitalized after being bitten by dogs in Springville

Latest News

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.
Waterloo Police Chief resigns; accepts position in Colorado
Brad Cavanagh.
Dubuque mayor clarifies purpose of refugee resettlement letter
Jacob Switzer
Man arrested after fire in Conrad ruled an arson; pet killed in fire
Adam Nichols
Independence man arrested on warrants for 12 counts of child endangerment