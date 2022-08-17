One more pleasant August day before rain arrives

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our pleasant mid-August stretch continues. Overnight, some patchy fog may develop once again, burning off quickly tomorrow morning. A front moving through tomorrow could mean a few spotty showers in the area by afternoon and evening, but most stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and event a few garden variety thunderstorms remain in the forecast into Friday and Saturday. While rain won’t be constant, outdoor plans Friday evening and Saturday may need an indoor alternative. Look for lingering showers still possible Sunday. We’ll cool down thanks to the clouds and rain with highs in the mid to upper 70s this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.