One more pleasant August day before rain arrives

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring more mild August days.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our pleasant mid-August stretch continues. Overnight, some patchy fog may develop once again, burning off quickly tomorrow morning. A front moving through tomorrow could mean a few spotty showers in the area by afternoon and evening, but most stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and event a few garden variety thunderstorms remain in the forecast into Friday and Saturday. While rain won’t be constant, outdoor plans Friday evening and Saturday may need an indoor alternative. Look for lingering showers still possible Sunday. We’ll cool down thanks to the clouds and rain with highs in the mid to upper 70s this weekend.

