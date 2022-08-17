Nice August weather keeps on rolling

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With clear and calm conditions overnight, there may again be a few pockets of fog in the valleys or wide open areas. Like yesterday, this will lift quickly, leading to another beautiful day with highs into the lower 80s. Tomorrow, look for slightly warmer conditions in the 80-85 range. There is a front on the move and as early as tomorrow evening, we may have a few showers around. This system is moving slowly and still looks to bring some scattered showers and storms to the area both Friday and Saturday. Saturday still looks the coolest of the bunch with low-mid 70s likely. Considerable clouds on Sunday may still hold the temperature down as well. Next week, look for a return to great August weather!

