Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Man convicted in death of 80-year-old Dubuque woman

The conviction carries a mandatory life in prison sentence without parole.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - It took a jury less than two hours to convict a man for killing an 80-year-old woman in Dubuque, the Telegraph Herald reports.

On Tuesday, jurors convicted Mark Fishler of first degree murder in the death of Berniece Williamson.

The conviction carries a mandatory life in prison sentence without parole.

Police found Williamson dead at her home in July last year on Clarke Drive.

Court documents show Fishler was dating the victim’s niece.

Prosecutors said he killed Williamson for her jewelry and money, and he was the last one to see her alive.

The defense argued he was there to fix a faucet the day before.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Urbandale is warning other parents to be careful, after her son fractured his back...
12-year-old fractures back on Urbandale park slide
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Former Galesburg City Councilmember, Lindsay Hillery, was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in...
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
Family of Omaha man allegedly connected to double homicide speaks out about mental health
I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound Ramp opening Friday
New I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound ramp to open Friday

Latest News

Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
8-year-old hospitalized after being bitten by dogs in Springville
A multi-billion dollar bill which addresses several issues including health care, inflation and...
President Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law
Men at the Iowa State Fair compete to win the title of the longest beard
Winning beard at Iowa State Fair contest comes in at 41 inches long
Union leaders are expected to provide an update on the strike at the Ingredion plant in Cedar...
Union leaders to provide update on strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids