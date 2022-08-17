Man convicted in death of 80-year-old Dubuque woman

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - It took a jury less than two hours to convict a man for killing an 80-year-old woman in Dubuque, the Telegraph Herald reports.

On Tuesday, jurors convicted Mark Fishler of first degree murder in the death of Berniece Williamson.

The conviction carries a mandatory life in prison sentence without parole.

Police found Williamson dead at her home in July last year on Clarke Drive.

Court documents show Fishler was dating the victim’s niece.

Prosecutors said he killed Williamson for her jewelry and money, and he was the last one to see her alive.

The defense argued he was there to fix a faucet the day before.

