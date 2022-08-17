Show You Care
Man charged in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting now facing second murder charge

One of the men charged in the deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids is now facing a second murder charge.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men charged in the deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids is now facing a second murder charge.

The shooting happened early in the morning on April 10. Two people died, and nine others were injured. A third person, Marvin Cox, died of his injuries sustained in the shooting, months later.

Prosecutors said Timothy Rush killed two people inside the nightclub by shooting indiscriminately into the crowd.

On Tuesday, the charges against Rush were updated to include a second degree murder charge for the death of Cox.

Rush already faced the same charge for the death of Nicole Owens.

Dimione Walker, the second suspect in the shooting, faces a first degree murder charge in the death of Michael Valentine.

Walker is from Cedar Rapids and was arrested near Chicago after the shooting, but Linn County attorneys are still working on bringing him back to Iowa to face his charges.

