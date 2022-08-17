Man arrested after fire in Conrad ruled an arson; pet killed in fire
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 11:17 pm the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of Washington Street for a report of a house fire with a teenage girl still inside.
Upon arrival, responders learned that there was no person inside the home. A family pet was. The home was a total loss and the family pet perished in the fire.
Investigators determined that the fire was an arson.
As a result of that investigation, officials arrested 45-year-old Jacob Switzer for Arson in the 1st Degree.
