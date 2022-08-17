Man arrested after fire in Conrad ruled an arson; pet killed in fire

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 11:17 pm the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of Washington Street for a report of a house fire with a teenage girl still inside.

Upon arrival, responders learned that there was no person inside the home. A family pet was. The home was a total loss and the family pet perished in the fire.

Investigators determined that the fire was an arson.

Conrad fire ruled an arson (KCRG)

Conrad fire ruled an arson (KCRG)

Conrad fire ruled an arson (KCRG)

Conrad fire ruled an arson (KCRG)

As a result of that investigation, officials arrested 45-year-old Jacob Switzer for Arson in the 1st Degree.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.