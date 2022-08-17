Show You Care
Iowa High School Athletic Association permits athletes to earn compensation from use of Name, Image and Likeness

IHSAA Baseball(KTIV)
By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa High School Athletic Association will allow student athletes to earn compensation from the use of their Name, Image and Likeness.

The compensation must not be contingent on specific athletic performance or achievement. The compensation also must not be contingent on attending a particular school and the compensation must not be provided by the school or an agent of the school.

Per the IHSAA, students seeking compensation for NIL should do the following:

  • The student should not use the IHSAA or member school marks or logos in any NIL activity.
  • The student should not wear apparel or equipment which includes the IHSAA logo or member school marks or logos for the purpose of any NIL activity.
  • Student should not reference the IHSAA or member school name or mascot for the purpose of any NIL activity.
  • The student should not use a member school’s facilities for the purpose of NIL activity.
  • The student should not promote activities nor products associated with the following: gaming/gambling; alcoholic beverages, tobacco, cannabis, or related products; banned or illegal substances; adult entertainment products or services; or weapons (e.g., firearms).
  • The student and his/her family should seek guidance from his/her member school.
  • The student and his/her family should seek their own legal counsel and tax advice when considering any NIL activity.
  • The student and his/her family should contact the NCAA, NJCAA, and/or NAIA to ensure any NIL activity does not jeopardize collegiate eligibility.

