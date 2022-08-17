Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa City agrees to pay stimulus checks to 319 excluded workers

The city of Iowa City will pay more than 300 excluded workers stimulus checks from the American Rescue Plan.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City on Tuesday agreed to pay stimulus checks from the American Rescue Plan to more than 300 excluded workers.

The decision comes after months of debate.

Johnson County, Iowa City, and Coralville set aside nearly $3 million to raffle off for those who didn’t qualify for stimulus checks.

After distribution from the raffle, Iowa City had nearly $700,000 left over. More than 300 people were left out.

After complaints, the city council decided to use the money to help the 319 excluded people in the county left without ARPA money.

It passed a measure unanimously in last night’s work session and council meeting.

“We no longer want to keep the individuals that need funds in limbo,” Mayor Teague said. “So, Iowa City, from what I understand, my colleagues earlier today, we say we’re going to fund it 100 percent because we know people need this money.”

People who spoke on the matter praised the council for making this happen.

“The truth is this money is going to be very helpful,” a mother at the meeting said. “I have two children. One of them goes to Hoover. This is going to help a lot since my son is in school, I can buy supplies.”

Mayor Bruce Teague said the city will fund the whole thing, costing the city more than $460,000. That’s after Johnson County Supervisors said ‘no’ to pitching in.

Teague said Johnson County and its jurisdictions still have the opportunity to take part in this.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Urbandale is warning other parents to be careful, after her son fractured his back...
12-year-old fractures back on Urbandale park slide
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Former Galesburg City Councilmember, Lindsay Hillery, was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in...
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
Family of Omaha man allegedly connected to double homicide speaks out about mental health
I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound Ramp opening Friday
New I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound ramp to open Friday

Latest News

Union leaders are expected to provide an update on the strike at the Ingredion plant in Cedar...
Union leaders to provide update on strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids
The conviction carries a mandatory life in prison sentence without parole.
Man convicted in death of 80-year-old Dubuque woman
Cheney is now the 8th congressional republican out of 10, who've lost their primaries after...
Cheney becomes 8th republican out of 10 to lose their primary after voting to impeach Trump
Retired naval admiral, Michael Franken, says he is running for Chuck Grassley's seat in the...
Senate candidate Franken challenges Sen. Grassley to two debates in October