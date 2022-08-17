Iowa City agrees to pay stimulus checks to 319 excluded workers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City on Tuesday agreed to pay stimulus checks from the American Rescue Plan to more than 300 excluded workers.

The decision comes after months of debate.

Johnson County, Iowa City, and Coralville set aside nearly $3 million to raffle off for those who didn’t qualify for stimulus checks.

After distribution from the raffle, Iowa City had nearly $700,000 left over. More than 300 people were left out.

After complaints, the city council decided to use the money to help the 319 excluded people in the county left without ARPA money.

It passed a measure unanimously in last night’s work session and council meeting.

“We no longer want to keep the individuals that need funds in limbo,” Mayor Teague said. “So, Iowa City, from what I understand, my colleagues earlier today, we say we’re going to fund it 100 percent because we know people need this money.”

People who spoke on the matter praised the council for making this happen.

“The truth is this money is going to be very helpful,” a mother at the meeting said. “I have two children. One of them goes to Hoover. This is going to help a lot since my son is in school, I can buy supplies.”

Mayor Bruce Teague said the city will fund the whole thing, costing the city more than $460,000. That’s after Johnson County Supervisors said ‘no’ to pitching in.

Teague said Johnson County and its jurisdictions still have the opportunity to take part in this.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.