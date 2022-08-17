Independence man arrested on warrants for 12 counts of child endangerment

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, August 15th, 2022, Independence Police located and arrested a 32-year-old at the Buchanan County Court House for warrants regarding child endangerment.

Adam Nichols was arrested on 12 counts of child endangerment in total, seven of which resulted in bodily injury.

Nichols has also been charged with two counts of Harassment in the 1st Degree as well as one count of Harassment in the 3rd Degree.

