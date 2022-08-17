Dubuque mayor clarifies purpose of refugee resettlement letter

DUBUQUE Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the Dubuque City Council approved a letter Mayor Brad Cavanagh submitted to President Biden expressing support for protecting and wrestling refugees in the United States. On Wednesday, the Mayor sent an updated message clarifying the purpose of that letter.

The main point of clarification from the Mayor was on the letter’s focus in regards to resettlement in Dubuque. The Mayor states that the letter is not specifically focused on resettlement in Dubuque, but rather “for protecting and resettling refugees in the United States.”

“I’m disappointed that this letter has been inaccurately reported as something it is not,” said Mayor Cavanagh. “We as a nation have a long history of welcoming refugees, including here in Iowa. This letter simply advocates for our federal government to meet its stated goals for successfully resettling refugees in our country.”

The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce viewed the letter as an “important way to bring and welcome people to the country as businesses face a workforce shortage” and therefore advocated for it.

You can read the full letter to President Biden below:

