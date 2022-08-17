Cedar Rapids Community School District prepares to open full-day preschool

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four year-olds in Cedar Rapids will soon have access to full-day preschool through the Cedar Rapids Community School District. The district is preparing to open Truman Early Learning Center on September 6th. This is likely just the beginning of more offerings for younger students to come.

”Every single elementary school is represented here at Truman for the upcoming school year,” said Monica Frey, Principal at Truman Early Learning Center.

The district piloted some full-day programming last year and saw the demand.

”It was such a big hit and we had a waiting list so we decided to go ahead and expand that,” said Frey.

Now 285 four year-olds from all across the city will start preschool at Truman Early Learning Center. The district will provide transportation for students to and from their home elementary buildings, and Champions will offer wrap around childcare on site.

Students at Truman will go to school from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

”We really value and believe in early childhood education and getting those students those prime opportunities to learn within our system,” said Nicole Kooiker, Deputy Superintendent at the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

Eight other locations in the district are offering half-day preschool. The district says the full-day option not only benefits students by preparing them for kindergarten, but the community during a statewide childcare shortage.

”A great thing for our, for our families to be working. To be able to have that working opportunity so they can work full time and get back out into the working force,” Frey said.

The District hopes this is just the beginning. They have dreams of adding a full-day preschool to the east side eventually and they’d like to open up programming to even younger kids too.

”Right now we’re focusing on 4-year-olds but we would love to also eventually be able to serve 3-year-olds within our community with programming,” said Kooiker.

Those attending Truman this year will be sporting a new mascot. The school is going from the Tigers to the Tiger Cubs as the building prepares to welcome littler learners.

The majority of students who attended what was Truman Elementary are headed to Maple Grove Elementary this fall, that’s the district’s newest elementary school.

