Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Bite-sized breakfast: Chick-fil-A taste-testing chorizo cheddar egg bites

Chick-fil-A is testing its chorizo cheddar egg bites as a new breakfast item.
Chick-fil-A is testing its chorizo cheddar egg bites as a new breakfast item.(Chick-fil-A)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is taste-testing a new menu item: Egg bites.

The popular chicken restaurant announced it would start offering chorizo cheddar egg bites at select locations in the U.S. later this month.

According to Chick-fil-A, the chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo and several blends of cheeses. Each order includes four egg bites.

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entree,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

The chorizo cheddar egg bites will be available for a limited time starting on Aug. 22 at participating restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Florida and New Orleans.

The restaurant chain said guest feedback would help determine if the new breakfast bites will be featured on menus nationwide in the future.

“Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time chorizo cheddar egg bites,” Neslage said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Urbandale is warning other parents to be careful, after her son fractured his back...
12-year-old fractures back on Urbandale park slide
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Former Galesburg City Councilmember, Lindsay Hillery, was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in...
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
8-year-old hospitalized after being bitten by dogs in Springville

Latest News

Waterloo police chief resigns
Waterloo Police Chief resigns
FILE - Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse...
Salman Rushdie attacker ‘surprised’ the author survived
FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit
FILE PHOTO - The hearing about attorney Norman Pattis' conduct started Wednesday. It's in...
Alex Jones’ lawyer faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut
Local expert discusses importance of mental health during the school year
Local expert discusses importance of mental health during the school year