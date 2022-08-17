Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act

Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act
Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday, August 16.

Biden said measure will allow spending on combating climate change and improving healthcare at the expense of increasing taxes on large corporations and drug manufacturers.

“The American people won, and the special interests lost,” the president said.

The $750 billion extends subsidies as part of the “Affordable Care Act,” reduces Medicare drug prices, and provides tax credits for clean energy items like solar panels.

The EPA said the act will go a long way in reducing the U.S. carbon footprint through measures like tax credits for solar panels.

(Michael Regan: Administrator, Environmental Protection Agency)

“This is good for the planet, it’s good for families, it’s good for global competitiveness,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. “This is a win, win, win.”

The new law will also provide Americans with tax credits for electric cars.

“It means lower costs for Americans in several ways, including for a transportation specific example, lower costs of electric vehicles,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “These are vehicles where you can save a lot of money, but only if you can afford to buy them in the first place. So we’ve been fighting to lower the price.”

But Republicans said the bill will cost consumers more money through tax increases. They also take issue with increasing the IRS budget by $80 billion.

(Rep. Michael Guest: (R) Mississippi)

“It creates an army of IRS agents and at a time when Americans, many of which are struggling to purchase gas. To put groceries and food on their table which will actually increase inflation, not decrease it,” Rep. Michael Guest, R-MS, said.

Most economists say the act will have virtually no effect on inflation in the next several years.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Operation Cross Country XII’ has located and identified a multitude of victims of sex...
FBI led sex trafficking operation leads to identification and location of 84 minor victims
A mother in Urbandale is warning other parents to be careful, after her son fractured his back...
12-year-old fractures back on Urbandale park slide
I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound Ramp opening Friday
New I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound ramp to open Friday
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Driver taken into custody following Linn County car chase
One person was injured in a crash between two SUV’s in Marion on Sunday.
One injured in Marion crash

Latest News

Trump
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence adds additional stops in Iowa for later this month
Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan isn't running for president... yet. But this week he did...
Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair
i9 Fact Checker: Some groups airing political ads don’t disclose donors
i9 Fact Checker: Some groups airing political ads don’t disclose donors