8-year-old hospitalized after being bitten by dogs in Springville

Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - An 8-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being bitten by two dogs while at the home of an acquaintance in Springville on Friday.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the boy’s acquaintance was in another room when it happened.

The sheriff’s office said the 8-year-old suffered severe bite wounds to his face, back, legs and arms, requiring emergency medical attention.

The dogs were identified as 3-year-old pitbull/mastiff mixed breed canines.

Deputies said it was determined the dogs are considered vicious animals under Linn County Ordinance, section 6-57.

The owners were served a notice and have since voluntarily surrendered the dogs, which are now in quarantine.

Deputies said the owners have two days to appeal the action to the Linn County Board of Supervisors, or the dogs will be humanely euthanized as required under the county ordinance.

