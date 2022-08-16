Trial delayed for former Linn-Mar track and field coach accused of sexual abuse
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial of a former Linn-Mar Track and Field Coach accused of sexual abuse has been pushed back.
The trial for Kameron Beets has been rescheduled from Sept. 8 to Dec. 6.
Beets faces several charges, including kidnapping and sexual abuse.
Investigators say he used his role as a high-school sports photographer and personal trainer to access minors before victimizing them.
