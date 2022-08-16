Palo rolls back higher water rates after backlash

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Water rates in the city of Palo are officially back down.

Earlier this month, TV9 reported on a special meeting in which residents shared stories about water bills hundreds of more dollars than expected. One resident said, “I can’t even sleep at night thinking about how I’m going to pay the rest of my bills after I pay this $692 water bill.”

Monday night, about 30 people watched as Palo city council members voted to rescind the two ordinances that put in place the higher rates for sewer and water.

The higher rates were put in place because the city’s water and sewer systems are running at a deficit, a problem that still needs to be addressed.

The relief from any rate change is therefore temporary, as city council members decide how to make a change that will not lead to extreme rates and backlash. City council member Angie Brekke alluded to the upcoming change—”From where we go from here then, I think we will schedule a workshop. We can maybe have a first reading drafted of a new ordinance.”

October is the “goal date” for the first reading of the new ordinance.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.