Nice weather over the next few days

Plan on a nice day with sunshine and highs around 80. This nice weather will keep rolling for the next few days!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Any shower activity that grazed us last night is long gone to the southeast now. Like yesterday morning, a few patches of fog may be around early before dissipating. Plan on mostly sunny sky with highs around 80 this afternoon. This style of weather will continue through Thursday. By Friday, a system approaches from the northwest which may bring the area some scattered storms. This weekend, the system stalls over us keeping us fairly cloudy with some occasional showers. The good news there is that it does keep the temperatures down and we’ll be hard pressed to get much warmer than mid-70s this weekend. Have a good day!

