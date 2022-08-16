More Beautiful August Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While the heat remains well west and south of the state, we enjoy a mild August pattern. Highs remain near 80 with lows near 60 through Thursday with quiet weather. A system approaches on Friday with rain chances. It meanders its way through the Upper Midwest through the weekend, keeping the shower chance alive. Highs also fall into the middle 70s giving us a cooler August weekend. Have a great night!

