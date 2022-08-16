Marion Pool to close for season Friday, splash pads remain open

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Pool will close for the season at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 19.

City officials said the Aquatics Division looks for ways to keep the pool open as long as possible every year, while maintaining adequate staffing levels. But with the summer winding down, many of the lifeguards are heading to college or preparing for fall sports.

The pool will also have reduced hours for the rest of the week. Lap swim will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with open swim from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be no family swim.

The city’s splash pads at Thomas and Gill Parks will remain available during normal hours through Labor Day. The city said the splash pads might remain open beyond Labor Day depending on the weather. Splash pads will be closed once the Marion Parks and Recreation Department begins the winterization process.

