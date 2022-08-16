Show You Care
Dubuque asks Pres. Biden to send refugees to city to cover worker shortages

Mayor Brad Cavanagh
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the Dubuque City Council approved a letter from Mayor Brad Cavanagh asking President Biden to resettle refugees in the city.

This move by the Dubuque City Council follows Chambers of Commerce across the country who’ve urged for more workers, specifically refugees and other immigrants, to fill the many open jobs in America.

The letter says resettling refugees offers not only a lifeline for those families, but it also strengthens local economies and makes public and cultural institutions richer.

“Refugees bring immense value to our communities. They invigorate our economies, bring innovation to our towns, and make our public and cultural institutions richer. Refugees are students, business owners, dedicated employees, customers, elected officials, and community leaders. In every way, they embody what it means to be an American.”

You can read the full letter below:

