The competition level is higher than ever in the battle to replace Breece Hall at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - As the elder statesman, Jirehl Brock is the projected favorite to BE the starting running back in Ames, but he’s willing and happy to say that the competition in the running back room is fierce.

“The competition level might be some of the best that we’ve ever seen,” said Brock.

The redshirt junior is in lockstep with his head coach.

“Maybe we’re is healthy and as competitive as we’ve ever been right now at the running back position,” said Matt Campbell.

The names to know behind Brock are second year players Deon Silas and Eli Sanders, plus true freshman Cartevious Norton.

Brock says helping the team and each other comes way before the competition to reach the top of the depth chart.

“As a running back room the competition is high,” Brock said. “(But) he fellowship and being brothers is more important to us.”

Matt Campbell says with patience, he knows any number of Cyclone running backs can see the field, with success.

“We’ll take as long as it takes,” Campbell said. “Is it by committee? Is there somebody who steps up? I think no matter what it is we feel very confident that whatever it is it’s got the tools to be pretty special.”

