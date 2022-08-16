Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

The competition level is higher than ever in the battle to replace Breece Hall at Iowa State

By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - As the elder statesman, Jirehl Brock is the projected favorite to BE the starting running back in Ames, but he’s willing and happy to say that the competition in the running back room is fierce.

“The competition level might be some of the best that we’ve ever seen,” said Brock.

The redshirt junior is in lockstep with his head coach.

“Maybe we’re is healthy and as competitive as we’ve ever been right now at the running back position,” said Matt Campbell.

The names to know behind Brock are second year players Deon Silas and Eli Sanders, plus true freshman Cartevious Norton.

Brock says helping the team and each other comes way before the competition to reach the top of the depth chart.

“As a running back room the competition is high,” Brock said. “(But) he fellowship and being brothers is more important to us.”

Matt Campbell says with patience, he knows any number of Cyclone running backs can see the field, with success.

“We’ll take as long as it takes,” Campbell said. “Is it by committee? Is there somebody who steps up? I think no matter what it is we feel very confident that whatever it is it’s got the tools to be pretty special.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Driver taken into custody following Linn County car chase
Man suffering from non-life threatening injuries after Linn County motorcycle crash
Man suffering from non-life threatening injuries after Linn County motorcycle crash
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
Cedar Falls Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block of College street...
Officers respond to report of shots fired in Cedar Falls

Latest News

“When he speaks everybody listens.” Sixth-year senior O’Rien Vance a top leader for the Cyclone...
“When he speaks everybody listens.” Redshirt senior O’Rien Vance a top leader for the Cyclone defense
His talent is “through the roof,” but experience makes new Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers stand out
His talent is “through the roof,” but experience makes new Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers stand out
Will McDonald IV, playing for his late brother, proud to become the first in his family to...
Will McDonald IV, playing for his late brother, proud to become the first in his family to graduate college
Iowa State Media Day
While many top stars have left, the culture at Iowa State stays rock solid