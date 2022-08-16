Show You Care
Coe College names new lead diversity officer

Coe College has named their new lead diversity officer after a national search.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Coe College has named their new lead diversity officer after a national search.

In a post on the college’s website, the college announced Donald Jaamal is their Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Title Nine Coordinator.

He most recently served as the Dean of Student Success at the Art Institute of Atlanta, and worked at Texas A&M University Central.

In November, students protested at the college after discussions on the search led to the resignation of a board of trustees member.

Doctor Darryl Banks, who is Black, had served for 40 years.

Protesters said it brought to light issues with the Board, and made several demands, including hiring a DEI Director.

