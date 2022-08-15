Show You Care
Watch for early fog, building clouds may lead to a few showers tonight

Watch for a few pockets of fog early this morning, otherwise, clouds are expected to build up throughout the day.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall, this week’s weather looks pretty good across eastern Iowa. A few pockets of fog remain possible early this morning, but should lift pretty quickly. Clouds will slowly build throughout the day, likely limiting highs to the mid-upper 70s. Tonight, a system moves through the southwest half of our area bringing a potential for some showers and possibly a thunderstorm. No severe weather is expected and rain amounts are expected to stay light. Tomorrow through Thursday continue to look great, then expect some more unsettled weather for the weekend. Have a great week!

Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Driver taken into custody following Linn County car chase
Man suffering from non-life threatening injuries after Linn County motorcycle crash
Cedar Falls Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block of College street...
Officers respond to report of shots fired in Cedar Falls
Man sent to hospital following officer involved shooting
Man sent to hospital following officer involved shooting

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday, August 15th, 2022
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, August 14
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Evening, August 14
Starting the work week with clouds and mild temperatures
Starting the workweek with clouds and mild temperatures