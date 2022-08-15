Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Medical Instruments Shop prevents two operating rooms from closing

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Several months ago, two operating rooms were at risk of closing. Two of UIHC’s own machinists were able to bring those ORs back online.

Tim Weaver and Russ Sauer make up the team of senior machinists. Employees at all levels come to see them when a machine or utensil breaks, when they need a new and effective way to serve their patients, but just don’t know how to create.

They even see people who simply need a refurbished operating table or door knob.

“We do sheet metal work, welding, work with plastic, we’ve made big boxes for research,” said Sauer.

One specific instance has earned them even more praise.

The wheels on two OR doors were worn down so bad that UIHC almost needed to order brand new parts. Because of supply chain issues, it would have taken too long and the ORs would have had to close.

“We were able to take the worn-out parts and get dimensions off of them and make some new parts,” said Weaver.

They fixed them quickly and efficiently. Not only were they able to overcome supply chain challenges, but they also saved the organization nearly 8 thousand dollars.

Even with many in-house successes under their belt, they say every day is different.

Both machinists hope to continue to help more employees and patients all throughout UIHC.

“That’s the cool part about work, you don’t know what’s coming through the door, you don’t know what you’ll be doing,” said Weaver.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Driver taken into custody following Linn County car chase
Man suffering from non-life threatening injuries after Linn County motorcycle crash
Man suffering from non-life threatening injuries after Linn County motorcycle crash
Cedar Falls Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block of College street...
Officers respond to report of shots fired in Cedar Falls
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket

Latest News

John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, August 15th, 2022
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, August 15th, 2022
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Medical Instruments Shop prevents two operating rooms from...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Medical Instruments Shop prevents two operating rooms from closing
Waterloo officer-involved shooting
Person dies in Waterloo officer-involved shooting
Our Town Peosta
Our Town: Peosta college campus expands with the growing city