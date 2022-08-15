Show You Care
Six pets killed, family displaced in Ames house fire

Six pets died in a house fire that caused severe damage to the home on Sunday.(Ames Fire Department)
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Six pets died in a house fire that displaced an Ames family on Sunday.

The Ames Fire Department said it responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.

Fire crews said they encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from the front porch and multiple windows of the two-story, single-family home.

Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. They discovered the fire when they arrived back at the house and called emergency services.

The home sustained considerable fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

