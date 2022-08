CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a system moves southwest of the state it takes the moisture with it. Look for clearing in the sky overnight. This leads to mostly sunny and comfortable conditions through Thursday. Highs stay in the upper 70s to near 80 with lows in the upper 50s. Rain chances build later this week into the week as a system moves in and parks over the upper Midwest. Have a great night!

