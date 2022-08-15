Show You Care
Police: Davenport man arrested after holding man at gunpoint, demanded stolen gun return

Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a Class B felony. Punishable by 25 years in prison.(KWQC/ Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he held a man against his will at gunpoint and pistol-whipping him, while he demanded the return of a stolen gun.

Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a Class B felony. Punishable by 25 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Hill was in the area of 1000 block of Arlington Avenue and made a man leave at gunpoint, after pistol-whipping him. Hill then ordered the man into his car.

He was seen on video from several areas using the handgun to point it at the man being held in an aggressive manner.

Hill was armed with a dangerous weapon and held the man against his will while demanding the return of a missing firearm or the cash value of the missing firearm, according to the affidavit.

According to court records, Hill posted a $25,000 bond through a bond company.

