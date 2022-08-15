Palo woman pleads not guilty in death of stepmother

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - 34-year-old Samantha Bevans has pled not guilty to charges of murder after her stepmother was found dead back in July.

Investigators said Jodie Bevans, 58, was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo. An autopsy was conducted on Bevans’ body on July 17th. Officials say it ruled the manner of Bevan’s death a homicide.

In a criminal complaint, officials said Samantha Bevans had made threats to harm Jodie, who was her stepmother. Investigators said they also found a note, written by Samantha, that listed for Thursday to, “Kill Jodie.”

Officials reported that a search warrant return on Snap Chat also revealed Samantha had created a video in which she admitted to planning the killing. Witnesses also told law enforcement they had overheard Samantha describing the killing, with Jodie having been choked and suffocated with a pillow.

The criminal complaint also said Samantha admitted to police that she killed Jodie with an accomplice. Officials say 38-year-old Tacoa Talley was that accomplice.

If convicted, the two will face life sentences without the possibility of parole.

