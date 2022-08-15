One injured in Marion crash

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a crash between two SUV’s in Marion on Sunday.

Officials said it happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 13, just north of Martin Creek Road.

In a press release, the Linn County Sheriff’s office said the driver of a GMC Acadia made a sudden left turn and was hit from behind by a Ford Flex. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the Acadia was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford Flex was cited for following too close.

