One injured in Marion crash

One person is hurt after a crash between two SUVs in Marion.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a crash between two SUV’s in Marion on Sunday.

Officials said it happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 13, just north of Martin Creek Road.

In a press release, the Linn County Sheriff’s office said the driver of a GMC Acadia made a sudden left turn and was hit from behind by a Ford Flex. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the Acadia was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford Flex was cited for following too close.

