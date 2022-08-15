Nonprofit will bring ‘art huts’ to area elementary schools this fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More children will soon have access to art. Similar to a lending library where people take and leave books, the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy is leaving art in what they’re calling art huts.

“They just go up to the hut, they grab what they want and take it home and do art,” explained Heather Wagner, Executive Director of the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy.

Each kit has the needed supplies and instructions for an art project. Kids are told to ‘take a little and create a lot!’ It’s something the nonprofit came up with during the pandemic and implemented last year.

”We put 9 of them up kind of as a pilot program to see how it would go over, and it was a huge success,” Wagner said.

It’s what prompted the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy to apply for a grant through the Iowa Arts Council. They were recently awarded $10,000 for the project.

”We were so excited around here we were jumping up and down, we were literally jumping up and down when we got the grant we were so excited about it,” said Wagner.

The money is helping them triple, from nine art huts, to 30 this fall. Art huts will be available at all Cedar Rapids and College Community School District elementary schools, as well as area human service agencies.

The art supplies inside will be switched out every other week.

”It kind of started as a band-aid to a really bad situation, but it turned into something really great that kids were looking forward to,” said Wagner.

