New I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound ramp to open Friday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Weather permitting, drivers on I-380 southbound will be utilizing a new elevated bridge as they head to I-80 eastbound.

The opening of this ramp is a major accomplishment for the project as it is the last of the old “loop-style” ramps to be closed within the interchange. It is the second major flyover ramp to open at the interchange.

With the opening of the new ramp, drivers should be prepared for the following changes to the interchange:

The flyover ramp is longer than the previous loop-style ramp, so the exit point has shifted. Drivers needing to take Exit 0A to I-80 eastbound should look for the exit point approximately ½ mile earlier than previously expected.

This exit point shift means that the exit for I-80 eastbound (toward Iowa City) will now occur before the exit for I-80 westbound (toward Des Moines).

