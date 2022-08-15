Show You Care
Muscatine officials investigating potential murder-suicide

The investigation is ongoing.
The investigation is ongoing.(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:08 am, Muscatine Communications DIspatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road.

North Palm Beach Police advised dispatch that they had received information that a female at the address was murdered.

Upon arrival, deputies with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office forced entry into the residence where they located a deceased female.

While deputies processed the crime scene, North Palm Beach Police advised them that they had located the suspect and made entry into a residence in their jurisdiction. The suspect was found deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names of the deceased are not being released at this time, pending notification of family and next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

