‘Man some of the stories told were unimaginable,’ Willie Ray Fairley returns from Kentucky

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, and his crew are back in town after spending six days in Kentucky providing meals to people recovering from historic flooding.

The flooding there left hundreds of people homeless last month. At least 38 people died

In a Facebook post, Fairley said they handed out more than a thousand meals every day for six days.

“We made it back safely yesterday,” Fairley wrote in the post on Sunday. “Man some of the stories told were unimaginable. I can’t imagine losing everything.”

Fairely said he and his team were able to provide more than 1,000 meals a day for six days.

He also thanked people for their donations and his crew who helped serve the community in Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

