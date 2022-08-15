Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Waterloo

Waterloo police logo.
Waterloo police logo.(Waterloo Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Waterloo on Sunday.

Officials said it happened at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dubuque Road and Adrian Street. Police said they were initially called to the Flavor Shop, located at 2301 Lafayette Street, for a report of a man waving a gun.

Police found the man, later identified as Michael Ahrens, 32, walking west on Dubuque Road. Officers said they ordered him to drop the gun several times, but Ahrens refused.

They said they fired “less-than lethal rounds” at Ahrens, but he still refused to drop the gun.

Police then reportedly fired and struck Ahrens twice after he pointed the gun at officers twice. Ahrens was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The pistol Ahrens was holding was later identified as an airsoft pistol. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Driver taken into custody following Linn County car chase
Man suffering from non-life threatening injuries after Linn County motorcycle crash
Man suffering from non-life threatening injuries after Linn County motorcycle crash
Cedar Falls Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block of College street...
Officers respond to report of shots fired in Cedar Falls
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket

Latest News

Six pets died in a house fire that caused severe damage to the home on Sunday.
Six pets killed, family displaced in Ames house fire
Only two states are set to hold their primary elections tomorrow, but both of those states come...
Primary elections in two states this week carry big implications for November
Since the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, questions continue to rise about the classified documents...
Questions continue to rise about documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
A man is in custody after a police chase and a standoff which lasted for several hours at a...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff at Iowa church