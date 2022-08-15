Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Waterloo on Sunday.

Officials said it happened at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dubuque Road and Adrian Street. Police said they were initially called to the Flavor Shop, located at 2301 Lafayette Street, for a report of a man waving a gun.

Police found the man, later identified as Michael Ahrens, 32, walking west on Dubuque Road. Officers said they ordered him to drop the gun several times, but Ahrens refused.

They said they fired “less-than lethal rounds” at Ahrens, but he still refused to drop the gun.

Police then reportedly fired and struck Ahrens twice after he pointed the gun at officers twice. Ahrens was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The pistol Ahrens was holding was later identified as an airsoft pistol. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.