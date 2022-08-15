Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Former Galesburg City Councilmember was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in the Knox County Jail on unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge.

Lindsay Hillery will also serve two years of probation.

According to court records, the state presented evidence of a traffic stop on May 7, 2021, where police found a cigarette container in Hillery’s purse that had less than a gram of methamphetamine. Hillery testified that the drugs were not hers.

At the trial in May Hillery was found guilty, court records show.

