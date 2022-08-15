Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge

Former Galesburg City Councilmember, Lindsay Hillery, was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in...
Former Galesburg City Councilmember, Lindsay Hillery, was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in the Knox County Jail on unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge. She will also serve two years of probation.(KWQC/Knox County)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Former Galesburg City Councilmember was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in the Knox County Jail on unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge.

Lindsay Hillery will also serve two years of probation.

According to court records, the state presented evidence of a traffic stop on May 7, 2021, where police found a cigarette container in Hillery’s purse that had less than a gram of methamphetamine. Hillery testified that the drugs were not hers.

At the trial in May Hillery was found guilty, court records show.

RELATED
Former Galesburg councilwoman found guilty of possessing methamphetamine
Galesburg city council member resigns amid calls for her resignation

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Operation Cross Country XII’ has located and identified a multitude of victims of sex...
FBI led sex trafficking operation leads to identification and location of 84 minor victims
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Driver taken into custody following Linn County car chase
One person was injured in a crash between two SUV’s in Marion on Sunday.
One injured in Marion crash
I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound Ramp opening Friday
New I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound ramp to open Friday
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash

Latest News

A mother in Urbandale is warning other parents to be careful, after her son fractured his back...
12-year-old fractures back on Urbandale park slide
Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Trial delayed for former Linn-Mar track and field coach accused of sexual abuse
The indication of this finding is that Luther College’s shift to planting more native flowers...
Luther College students uncover seven new bee species in Iowa
The man at the center of a standoff at an Iowa church is now suspected of killing his...
Pastor of Winterset church where standoff occurred says he nearly encountered suspect
Votes in two primary elections will carry big implications in the November elections.
Rep. Cheney fighting for primary seat