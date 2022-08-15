FBI led sex trafficking operation leads to identification and location of 84 minor victims

OMAHA, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI, as part of their two-week initiative ‘Operation Cross Country XII’ have located and identified a multitude of victims of sex trafficking as well as made arrests on individuals and criminal enterprises involved.

“Human trafficking is among the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters,” said FBI director Christopher Wray. “Unfortunately, such crimes—against both adults and children—are far more common than most people realize. As we did in this operation, the FBI and our partners will continue to find and arrest traffickers, identify and help victims, and raise awareness of the exploitation of our most vulnerable populations.”

The operation lead to the location and identification of 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking, 37 actively missing children, 141 adult victims of human trafficking, and the identification or arrest of 85 suspects in regards to child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.

The average age of victims located during the operation was 15.5. The youngest victim discovered in the operation was 11 years old.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “I am grateful to the dedicated professionals of the FBI and our law enforcement partners across the country for their tireless work to rescue trafficking survivors, including exploited children, to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of trafficking crimes, and to provide the services and support that survivors need and deserve.”

