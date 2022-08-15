The Falls Aquatic Center closes early due to staffing shortage

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday was the last day for The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls, even though it’s the middle of August.

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said the early closure is due to a staffing shortage. He added the pool is typically open for several more weeks, “until the school year begins.”

The American Lifeguard Association has estimated the lifeguard shortage has impacted a third of U.S. pools.

Parents were disappointed that the facility was closing early. Connie Yanda from Waverly said, “This was our first chance to come to The Falls this year, and I guess it’s our last.”

When asked if she would have been back this summer if the pool were to stay open longer, she said, “Absolutely. I’m a little disappointed that it’s ending so soon. We homeschool, and so we aren’t going to go back for a few weeks yet. And so it’d be nice to have a little something to do with the kids,“ said Yanda. “So it’s a little disappointing.”

Travis Stueve said something similar. “It’d be nice to have another week. There’s another week without school. So it’d be nice if we could come here.”

However, both families understood that need to cut the season short. “I do prefer that there’s lifeguards here for my kids’ safety. So I get it. College starts and they want some free time, too,” said Yanda.

Mayor Green is already predicting the lifeguard shortage will impact 2023.

“It’s just going to depend on having students who want to work,” said Green. “Also knowing that the pay that we can offer our staff—how does that compare with Lost Island and the other water parks in the region? So it’s going to be a real challenge to stay competitive, and to keep enough staff that we can stay open the normal hours that our residents expect.”

Green added about staffing shortages, “Whether it’s at the library or our rec center, places like that, we’re constantly going to be challenged to attract the best talent.”

