Dyersville non-profit Two or Three holds back-to school event

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dyersville on-profit hosted a back-to school event helping make sure students have all the supplies they need for the fall. The organization, Two or Three, loaded families up with school supplies, clothes, and shoes. Kids could play games or draw and local guidance counselors were on hand to share resources and ideas for healthy family routines as families transition back into the school year. Organizers say that school supplies something that’s needed in their community. The Vice President of Two or Three Lindsay Schlichtmann said “We had 100 people come through in the first hour really less then an hour and they cleared out all of our school supplies we have thousands of supplies that covered two tables and that shows that there really is a need for this.” Two or Three say they plan to hold another drive next year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.