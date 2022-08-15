Driver sent to hospital with minor injuries after Linn County crash

Show You Care
Driver in hospital with minor injuries after Linn County crash(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:23 p.m. Sunday afternoon Linn County Sheriff Deputies, the Marion Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, and Area Ambulance, went to Highway 13 just north of Martin Creek Road due to a two vehicle crash.

At the scene, crews found a GMC Acadia and a Ford Flex, in Highway 13′s east ditch. Before the accident, both cars were traveling south on Highway 13. The Ford Flex, driven by Joseph McCarthy from Madison, Wisconsin, hit the GMC Acadia from behind when the GMC Acadia’s driver, Valerie Williams from Cedar Rapids, made a quick left turn into a farm field cut over. Both vehicles went across the northbound lanes and ended up in the east ditch.

McCarthy was uninjured, however Williams sustained minor injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital by Area Ambulance. All occupants inside the vehicles were wearing their seatbelts.

McCarthy was cited for following too close.

