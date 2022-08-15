Show You Care
The Covenant SDA Church in Cedar Rapids helps people with a school supply giveaway

By Cole Krutzfield
Aug. 14, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Every child who came to the event got a backpack filled up to the brim with school supplies. Kids got everything they may need, like pens, markers, and glue sticks. And it wasn’t just for younger kids...high school students got some fun goodies as well. Organizers say that they hope this event can have an impact ahead of the school year. A pastor at the church Evenson Louis Jeune said ”I’m hoping that it will provide supplies for those who are in need I hope it will help put a smile on a young persons face as they get ready for school.” Cedar Rapids Schools first day is August 23rd. The church will hold a coat drive in December.

